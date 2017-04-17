Turnpike to begin county bridge painting

The Ohio Turnpike’s 2017 construction season kicks off this week with six Fulton County bridge painting projects.

The bridges included are located at: Rueger-Shetler Road-County Road 16; Fulton-Williams Road-County Road 17; Spies-Handy Corners Road-Township Road 22; Ohio Turnpike Ramp-Exit 34; Liberty-Adrian Road-County Road 8-1; and Raker-Barden Road-County Road 7-2.

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in these areas will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Local traffic in the area may encounter minor delays due to this work.

Twenty-five percent fewer lane miles will be under construction in Ohio compared to 2016. The Turnpike Commission anticipates spending as much as $121.4 million on projects throughout northern Ohio. Its focus will be on improving the travel experience and the future safety and efficiency of transportation on the Ohio Turnpike.

“Our emphasis is that we’ll continue to make improvements to ensure reliable travel and the exceptional condition of our road surface and bridges, but we’ll have less congestion in work zones this season,” Executive Director Randy Cole said. “Our customers want fewer orange barrels so we’re carefully balancing customer preference with the need for capital improvements.”