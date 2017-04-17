Bluegrass band performing in Fayette

The Fayette Opera House and Bean Creek Valley History Center will present the 2017 Spring Down Home at the Opera House Concert on Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. at the Fayette Opera House.

Steve Snider will emcee the evening and perform a few country tunes. Also on stage will be Colleen Rufenacht, curator of the Bean Creek History Center, her partner, Go Kart John, and Fayette’s own Genevieve Rose Quillet.

The featured entertainer will be the Fossil Creek Band offering original bluegrass music. The band grew out of the farmlands of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan in the spring of 2006, and has emerged as one of the premier Bluegrass bands of the Great Lakes region. The “Creekers” are known for their fun-loving, energetic performing style, tight harmonies, and original bluegrass tunes.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with admittance into Ginnivan Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each at the door. There will be a meet and greet after the show, with refreshments provided.

All proceeds from the show help support the Fayette Opera House and the Bean Creek Valley History Center.