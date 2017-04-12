TIFFIN – Multiple area students are among a record number of students who presented their research April as part of Heidelberg University’s annual “[email protected] ” Student Research Conference.

They include:

Tiffany Bates, senior, Fayette, Health Science, Is There a Correlation Between Students’ Stress Level and Distance from Home?

Dominic Frey, senior, Wauseon, Business Administration and Integrated Media, Stimulating the Housing Market.

Justin Mourguet, senior, Wauseon, Economics and Computer Science, An Extemporaneous Speech and Refuting Picketty.

Heidelberg hosts the Student Research Conference annually each spring semester as a way to increase student interest and knowledge in academic research and scholarship. The event is designed to recognize, honor and reward academic excellence and give students an opportunity to experience the conference format of academic inquiry.