Story Walk planned at Pilliod Park

A new feature is being added to Pilliod Park in Swanton. Swanton Public Library, in collaboration with the Swanton Village Council, has announced the inaugural StoryWalk at the park on Chestnut Street.

To help introduce StoryWalk to the community, Swanton Public Library and Swanton Village Council will host an Easter Egg hunt on Wednesday, April 12. Held during National Library Week, the hunt will begin at 4:15 p.m.

There will also be a Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and treats to go along with a maiden story stroll, according to Swanton Public Library Director Janelle Thomas.

“StoryWalk is a wonderful way for adults and their children to combine literacy skills and healthy exercise as they walk around the path to each of the 20 reading stations while enjoying the beauty of Pilliod Park,” said Swanton Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “StoryWalk is a free activity for all and is accessible during normal park hours. Bring your walking shoes, your reading glasses, and enjoy StoryWalk at Pilliod Park!”

The first installment of the Story Walk will feature “My Nose, Your Nose,” a children’s book by Melanie Walsh.

Swanton Welding donated the reading posts for the walk, Fessenden Hardware supplied the numbers, and the Village of Swanton Public Service Division installed them.

The Story Walk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg Hubbard Library.

As part of National Library Week the library will also have gummy worm goodies at the circulation desk in celebration of libraries and everyone’s ability to be an educated bookworm wherever they may be.

Combines reading, exercise