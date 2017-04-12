Construction to close area highways

Multiple construction projects are planned or underway in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Railroad repair has closed US 127 in the northern part of Fulton County. Through April 8, the highway may be closed between County Road T and the state line.

The detour is State Route 15; Michigan Pioneer Road; Michigan East Territorial Road.

A new project will also close US 20. Effective Monday, April 17 through May, the highway will be closed for bridge repairs between County Road 21 and County Road 20.

The suggested detour is US 20; SR 66; US 20A; SR 108.

The resurfacing and signal upgrade project on Airport Highway (US 20A) in Swanton will be wrapped up by May. Intermittent lane restructions are possible between Hallett Avenue and County Road 3 for signal work.

All work is weather permitting.