Archbold theft investigated

The Fulton County Crime Stopper would like help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 24890 County Road F in Archbold. On March 13, 2017, at 2:52 a.m., suspect(s) stole a 2003 Bobcat 442 located next to a pole barn on the property. The Bobcat’s serial number is 522311554, and “Macchiavello Construction is printed on the machine’s back and arm. The value is $35,000.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline day or night toll free at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.