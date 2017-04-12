Posted on by

Swanton High rock painted in memory of Evergreen AD


Members of the Swanton High School softball team stand near the rock at the high school, showing their support for their neighbors to the north. The rock was recently painted in memory of Evergreen High School athletic director T.J. Rupp, who died Saturday, following a car crash.


Submitted photo

Members of the Swanton High School softball team stand near the rock at the high school, showing their support for their neighbors to the north. The rock was recently painted in memory of Evergreen High School athletic director T.J. Rupp, who died Saturday, following a car crash.

Members of the Swanton High School softball team stand near the rock at the high school, showing their support for their neighbors to the north. The rock was recently painted in memory of Evergreen High School athletic director T.J. Rupp, who died Saturday, following a car crash.
http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SHSsoftballRupp.jpgMembers of the Swanton High School softball team stand near the rock at the high school, showing their support for their neighbors to the north. The rock was recently painted in memory of Evergreen High School athletic director T.J. Rupp, who died Saturday, following a car crash. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:26 pm |    

Devastating Wauseon fire recalled

Devastating Wauseon fire recalled
12:24 pm |    

Indians top Locomotives, Panthers

Indians top Locomotives, Panthers
12:46 pm |    

Tritt, Loverboy, Survivor to headline Fulton County Fair

Tritt, Loverboy, Survivor to headline Fulton County Fair
comments powered by Disqus