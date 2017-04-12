Swanton High rock painted in memory of Evergreen AD

Members of the Swanton High School softball team stand near the rock at the high school, showing their support for their neighbors to the north. The rock was recently painted in memory of Evergreen High School athletic director T.J. Rupp, who died Saturday, following a car crash.

Members of the Swanton High School softball team stand near the rock at the high school, showing their support for their neighbors to the north. The rock was recently painted in memory of Evergreen High School athletic director T.J. Rupp, who died Saturday, following a car crash. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SHSsoftballRupp.jpg Members of the Swanton High School softball team stand near the rock at the high school, showing their support for their neighbors to the north. The rock was recently painted in memory of Evergreen High School athletic director T.J. Rupp, who died Saturday, following a car crash. Submitted photo