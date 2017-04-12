Architect chosen for Wauseon BOE building

A Defiance architectural firm was selected Monday by the Wauseon Board of Education as the top pick to design the school district’s new headquarters.

Following an executive session, board members chose Beilharz Architects Inc. from a list of project bidders ranked and recommended by the board’s Evaluation Committee. The second and third choices are Fanning Howey Associates of Columbus and Munger Munger + Associates Inc. of Toledo, respectively. The latter two will be considered in that order should the district fail to reach an agreement with its first choice.

The Wauseon school district decided to no longer rent space for the BOE after its lease at 126 S. Fulton St. expired recently. The choice to build offices on district property was made after the board failed to find other desirable rental space in the city.

No cost estimate for the new building has been determined. The BOE is currently housed at Wauseon Middle School.

In other business, the school board:

• Accepted a donation of $202.26 from Christ United Methodist Church to the WMS after school snack program.

The board also approved:

• Continuing certificated contracts: Katie Miller, Sara Rupp.

• One-year limited certificated contracts: Amanda Aniolowski, Michelle Borton, Elizabeth Brodman, Donald Clark, Lindsay Gordon, Catherine Lemley, Terry Lind, Christie Metzner, Allison Maison, Abby Mouch, Mary Norman, Walter Jordan Smith, Jenna Storrer, Chris Thomas, Michelle Winters, Myriah Wooley, Tatiana Wright, Chris Roberts, Bobbie Simpkins.

• Two-year limited certificated contracts: Tina Blanchong, Sara Brown, Angelica Dunsavage, Derek Eddings, Victoria Hanson, Melanie Johnson, Stephanie King, Jennifer Little, Shawn Moore, Carrie Nofziger, Carla Richer; Brittany Schroeder, Susan Simmons, Kyle Storrer, Rebecca Stuckey, Laura Vorwerk, Brittany Webster, Danielle Wilson.

• Continuing classified contracts: Jo Dee Aeschliman, Tammy Carder, Jean LaFountain, Samantha Sherman, Rachel Smith, Jennifer Tester.

• Two-year limited classified contracts: Michelle Cantu, Lisa Kudlica, Hillary Moore, Andrea Morrow, Lauren Nafziger, Eric Sauber.

The next BOE meeting will be held Thursday, April 27, at noon, at Wauseon Primary School.

By David J. Coehrs [email protected]

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.