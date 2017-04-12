Early voting underway for May election

Early voting is underway throughout the state of Ohio for the May 2 special election. In Fulton County, early in-person voting is held at 135 Courthouse Plaza in Wauseon.

This Thursday and Friday, voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next Monday though Friday, hours are also 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 24-28 voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It continues on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30 from 1-5 p.m. The last day of in-person voting is Monday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots can also be requested. An application is available on the Board of Elections website, http://fultoncountyoh.com/boardofelections.

Among the issues on the ballot is a 2-mill renewal and 0.6-mill increase for the Fulton County Board of DD.