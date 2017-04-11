The following is a partial list of Easter Egg hunts planned in Fulton County this year.

April 8

Archbold Ruihley Park – Easter Bunny Breakfast from 9-10 a.m., egg hunt at 10 a.m.. Call 419-445-4025 for more information.

Lyons Community Park – 1 p.m.

Metamora Village Park – 1 p.m.

Swanton Memorial Park – 1-3 p.m.

April 12

Pilliod Park, Swanton, 4:15 p.m. In conjunction with Story Walk introduction.

April 15

Heartland of Wauseon – 2-4 p.m. Visit with easter bunny and egg hunt.

Reighard Park, Wauseon – 11 a.m.

Please email [email protected] with information on additional egg hunts.