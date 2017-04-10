Wauseon Symphonic Band competing at state finals

The Wauseon Symphonic Band earned a superior rating at the 2017 OMEA District 1 Large Group Adjudicated Event held March 10-11 at Oak Harbor High School. The band was one of only 14 out of 34 participating to earn a superior rating, which qualifies it for state competition.

The honor marks the first time the Symphonic Band has qualified since 2012, under the direction of retired director Tracy Behrman.

The band performed three selections in a concert setting, one of which was selected from a list of music required by the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) and determines classification. The band’s performance received a rating and feedback from each of three adjudicators.

The next step was a performance of an unfamiliar piece for a separate adjudicator in an area called “first sight.” That performance was rated and averaged with the the ratings of the previous adjudicators.

The Symphonic Band’s selections were: “Military Escort” by Harold Bennett; “Estampie” by W. Francis McBeth; and “The Light Eternal” by James Swearingen, the required selection.

Only ensembles that earn a superior rating qualify for the state level. The band’s state-required selection, to be performed April 21, 8:45 p.m., at Findlay High School, will be “Where Eagles Soar” by Steven Reineke.

The team team is comprised of 60 percent freshmen and sophomores, with the remainder juniors and seniors. Their current status is the first time in six years the band has qualified for both marching band finals and large group state adjudications.