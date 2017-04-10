Gospel Echoes Banquet scheduled

Mercy Road Team, pictured above, is one of two musical groups providing entertainment at the Gospel Echoes Banquet on Friday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., at Pettisville Missionary Church. The special guest speaker will be Bill Babb, who has served in the corrections field for over 30 years. The event will include a homestyle dinner. The public is invited, and a freewill offering will be accepted to provide prison ministry. For ticket information, call Paul and Dianne Heisey, 419-630-8851.

