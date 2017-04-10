Mullins celebrate 25th

David and Heidi (Rhoads) Mullins of Napoleon celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on April 11.

David is the son of the late Leighton and Tommie Mullins. Heidi is the daughter of Terry Rhoads and Sherry Scheffer.

They have three sons, D.J. Mullins of Janesville, Wisc., and Jared Mullins and Justin Mullins of Napoleon.

The couple plans to spend the week celebrating in Hocking Hills State Park.

Thank you for being a true image of love for us. You’ve stayed beside each other through the good times and the bad. We all hope that the next 25 years will be as beautiful and strong as the first. We love you, and wish you a fantastic anniversary. Love, D.J. Jared, Justin, Sam, and Nolyn