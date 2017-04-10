Wauseon branch/limb pick-up begun

Wauseon city crews have begun branch and limb pickup service along city streets.

There will be two pick-ups per month in the north and south sections – in the north section on the first and third weeks and in the south on the second and fourth weeks. The north and south sections are divided by the Norfolk-Western railroad tracks.

Branches and limbs must be cut no longer than six feet in length and three inches in diameter. They must be stacked in a straight pile, with the butt ends in one direction. Brush will not be picked up in alleys. Chunk wood will be picked up if piled at the curb and not heavier than 75 pounds.

Only branches and limbs will be picked up. Residents that cut down an entire tree are responsible for removal of the wood. If a contractor is trimming or cutting trees, he is also responsible for his cuttings.

Leaves left over from last fall can be brought to the grass pit located at the Public Works Department’s entrance off of Linfoot Street. There is no leaf pick-up during brush pick-up season.

The city street sweeper will operate on the streets on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

When leaf pick-up begins in the fall, there will be no brush pick-up.

For questions, call the Public Works Department at 419-335-8376.