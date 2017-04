The Horse Hogs 4-H group has started meeting for the 2017 year. The Horse Hogs have 31 members and 5 clovers.

We have recently elected our officers for the club- President: Kirstin Daniels, Vice President: Jordan Niday, Secretary Breanna Elendt, Treasurer: Darian Elendt, and Reporters: Alli Hite and Courtney Riches.

The club has many plans for the upcoming year. Plans such as our yearly roadside clean-up, Fair booth planning and other community work.

Alli Hite, Courtney Riches,

Reporters