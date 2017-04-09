Evergreen community mourns loss of AD

The Evergreen Local Schools community is in mourning following the death of the high school athletic director. Timothy “T.J.” Rupp died Saturday, following a vehicle crash on Friday.

On Friday morning, Rupp was headed north on County Road 14 in Dover Township when a GMC C7500 hauling propane failed to stop sign on County Road M and struck Rupp’s Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both vehicles went off the northeast corner of the intersection where the GMC overturned.

Rupp, 30, of Wauseon, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. The driver of the GMC, Hans Burkholder, 36, of West Unity, claimed no injury, according to authorities.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, and the occupants were wearing their safety belts. The GMC was hauling propane, but nothing was released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wauseon Fire Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Life Flight. The crash is remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Evergreen High School was opened on Sunday for students, staff and community members to be with others for support. Evergreen counselors and local clergy were present to assist as needed.

Many also took to Twitter to express their feelings on the impact Rupp made.

“We will miss ur smile, ur chuckle that automatically made us all laugh, but more importantly we will miss the way u loved our kids,” Evergreen girls basketball coach Brittaney Cymbolin said on Twitter.

“He will be profoundly missed,” said Evergreen High School principal Josh Clark. “A kinder, gentler man you will never find.”

A gofundme page has been set up to help pay funeral expenses and support his family, a son and pregnant wife. The address is https://www.gofundme.com/tim-tj-rupp-family-fund.