Two men injured in Sunday crash

Two people were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle accident in Clinton Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jacob Hancock, 21, of Stryker was eastbound on County Road AC at an unspecified time when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven northbound on State Route 108 by Ryan Nofziger, 41, of Wauseon. Hancock’s vehicle went off the northeast corner of the intersection and struck a stop sign. Nofziger’s vehicle also went off the northeast corner of the intersection and struck a cable box, and he was ejected

Nofziger was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he was listed in critical condition in the surgical ICU on Sunday. Hancock was taken by ambulance to the Fulton County Health Center with non-life threatening injuries. A hospital spokesperson said Sunday no patient by that name was listed.

An investigation continues, and charges are pending.

Assisting troopers at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Wauseon Fire Rescue, Archbold Rescue, and Life Flight.