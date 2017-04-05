Wauseon Council progresses with smoking ban

A light agenda made for a brief meeting Monday of Wauseon City Council.

The single piece of legislation addressed was approval of the second reading of an ordinance amending Section 523.04 of the city’s codified ordinances to prohibit smoking in public parks, with the exception of the parking lots.

With no visitors requesting an audience, and no committee reports scheduled, the meeting began with department reports.

Fire Chief Rick Sluder reported the purchase of a fire truck from Blue Ash, Ohio, near Cincinnati for Clinton Township for $40,000. It will be used as a reserve water supply pumper.

A Drug Take-Back Day is slated throughout Fulton County on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Police Chief Keith Torbet said drop-off sites in Wauseon include the Rite-Aid pharmacy at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Walmart at 485 E. Airport Hwy., and the police station at 230 Clinton St.

Torbet said the department’s next “Coffee With a Cop” event is tentatively scheduled for April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at Biggby Coffee, 480 E. Airport Hwy. He said a Saturday date was requested by citizens to make attendance more convenient.

He also announced that registration is still open for the department’s annual Safety City event for kindergarten-age children. Torbet said the program has evolved over the years, and currently includes a section on Internet safety.

The $5,000 cost of Safety City has not been fully raised, he said. For the past three years, it has been paid for entirely through donations, although this year the department applied for a $2,000 grant through Norfolk Southern. “But that may not even come in on time,” Torbet said.

Business and private donations will be accepted, he added.

Lastly, Torbet advised residents to watch for children when driving. “It’s getting nice out. Keep an eye out for the kids. We’ve had some close calls,” he said.

Public Service Director Dennis Richardson told council members the city began this week advertising for bids to renovate the city’s original pool house. He also reported that work continues on a new recreation office in Dorothy B. Biddle Park.

Richardson said the Fulton County Regional Planning Commission continues to update its Comprehension Plan; however, “That’s going to take probably well over a year to complete,” he said.

Assistant Law Director Kevin Whitlock, sitting in for Thomas McWatters III, said McWatters, Mayor Kathy Huner, and Administrative Assistant Trudi Mahnke will meet Thursday with a Wood County representative to discuss the transition to that county for completion of Fulton County residential building inspections.

Huner informed the council there will be no unlimited spring garbage pick-up. She said a pick-up intended for last fall was scrapped due to the Linfoot Street reconstruction project, and will not be replaced with a spring pick-up. The city had proposed to offer the unlimited pick-up every other year.

In new business, the council passed a motion to approve the request of Public Works Superintendent Dave Murry to retire May 31 after serving the city for 30 years.

Huner reminded council members that a Chocolate Walk sponsored by the Wauseon Downtown Association will be held downtown on Thursday, April 6, from 3:30-7 p.m. A free magic show for children will be performed at The Magic Corner, 113 S. Fulton St.

Huner said 13 businesses are participating, and three levels of tickets, from $10 to $35, are still available through the mayor’s office or the event’s committee members.

“If you like chocolate, you don’t want to miss this,” Huner said.

Proceeds will benefit downtown activities through the year including the annual Christmas parade.

By David J. Coehrs [email protected]

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

