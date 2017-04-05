County Government Month celebrated in April

Fulton County will celebrate National County Government Month (NCGM) in April with this year’s theme, “Brilliant Ideas at Work.”

To coincide with this initiative, the county will release its 2016 Annual Report.

The NCGM theme will showcase how counties across the nation are trailblazing new approaches to seize opportunities and overcome community challenges.

This year’s NCGM events will include “Did You Know?” facts and information, to be posted daily on the Fulton County website and Facebook page.

As part of the month’s events, the county will host several local schools for County Government Day tours, including the Wauseon High School Junior Government class, Fayette High School juniors, the Archbold Senior Seminar Class, Swanton High School juniors, and Wauseon second graders. The groups will be given the opportunity to visit elected officials’ offices and departments throughout the county, may get to sit in on court hearings at the Court of Common Pleas and Western District Court, and can visit the Juvenile and Probate courts.

They will also have the opportunity to tour the 9-1-1 operations center at the Sheriff’s Office, and visit Job and Family Services, the Health Department, Emergency Management Agency services, emergency medical services, the Board of Elections, and the county commissioners’ sessions, among other experiences.

“Our goal is to make a local connection with students as they learn about the many aspects of government and expose them to the vast careers in local government, as well as to foster civic engagement and tools,” said Toni Schindler, director of marketing and communications for the Fulton County Commissioners.

Schindler noted several communication initiatives from past NCGMs that are presently still in force. They include a monthly news brief called “The Fulton County Focus,” sent via “County News & Press Releases” located on the Fulton County website. The website also lists “Commissioners Corner” radio programs that conduct interviews with various county departments. They also air on WMTR-96.1 FM every Monday at 6 a.m. and noon.

Since 1991, the National Association of Counties has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of counties.