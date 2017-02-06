Locals to compete at Spelling Bee

The Fulton County Spelling Bee will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold. Forty-five students from eight schools will compete.

Winners from each of the five grade levels (grades 4 thru 8) will move on to compete in the Blade Bee in Toledo on March 11.

The spelling bee is being coordinated by Stacey Parrish from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. This year’s event is once again being sponsored by Farmers and Merchants State Bank. First, second and third place finishers will receive a plaque to commemorate their achievement. The public is invited.

Grade 4: Catherine Row, Archbold; Olivia Bonaminio, Evergreen; Mackenzie Stasa, Fayette; Logan Ringle, Delta; Caden Bishop, Pettisville; Jordan Bailey, Swanton; Benjamin Tule, Wauseon; Emily Miller, Holy Trinity.

Grade 5: Kyle Hageman, Archbold; Samantha Miller, Evergreen; Hannah Towns-Hall, Fayette; Avery Tedrow, Delta; Olivia Rossman, Pettisville; Sylvia McDaniel, Swanton; Maria Shema, Wauseon; Katherine Hoffman, Holy Trinity.

Grade 6: Sydney Hageman, Archbold; Lucy Serna, Evergreen; Bryanna Speith, Fayette; Kyle Baumhower, Delta; Haylee Bronsonm, Pettisville; Abel Carman, Swanton; Lindsey Mathews, Wauseon; Blaise Dillon, Holy Trinity.

Grade 7: Kaiden Keiser, Archbold; Lauren Smith, Evergreen; Tyson Bailey, Fayette; Justice Reckner, Delta; Lyla Heising, Pettisville; Carson Santchi, Swanton; Maggie Duden, Wauseon; Gabrielle Gill, Holy Trinity.

Grade 8: Macy Peterson, Archbold; Chris Hartzell, Evergreen; Adalina Rosas, Fayette; Kaleb Barnes, Delta; Dominic Heising, Pettisville; Jaiden Putman, Swanton; Megan Black, Wauseon; Simon Cromly, Holy Trinity.