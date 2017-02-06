Swanton wins quiz tournament

Swanton High School won the Fulton Henry County High School Quiz Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

Ten teams comprised of over 150 students in grades 9-12 participated. Teams from Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Pike-Delta-York, Swanton, Wauseon, Liberty Center, Napoleon and Patrick Henry competed.

After eight rounds, Swanton remained undefeated throughout the day and took home the travelling plaque as tournament champions for 2017. Individual students from Swanton were also awarded medals for their accomplishment. Evergreen was runner-up for the event.

Members of Swanton’s team are Tyler Carpenter, Tommy Chonko, Hunter Eash, Stephanie Findlay, Haiden Gombash, Hannah Grabke, Austin Hill, Hunter Huffman, Grace Kitzmiller, Nikki Leininger, Jarrett Macek, Cailey McArthur, Crystal McEwan, Everett Payton, Haylee Pelland, Seth Rains, Mikayla Rochelle, Colton Santchi, Natalie Walbolt, Noah Waszak, Max Wegener-Crow, and Josh Wilson. They are coached by Josh Eppert.

Evergreen team members were Dillon Bick, Austin Cobb, Jamie Hausknecht, Catherine Krempec, Lauren Mayhugh, Mike Pupos, Jonah Blanchard, Patrick Brandt, Grace Bryson, Kenny Cutcher, Nick Eckleberry, Harleigh Snyder, Jacob Baranowski, Trevor Cobb, Adam Dumas, Jared Leininger, Jeremy Neville, Kyle Peet, and Chandler Ruetz. They are coached by Bill Blanchong.

The tournament was coordinated by Stacey Parrish from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.