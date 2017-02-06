FERC approves Rover Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last Thursday approved the construction of the Energy Transfer Partner’s (ETP) Rover Pipeline, a portion of which will snake through Chesterfield, Franklin, German and Dover townships in Fulton County.

The $4.2 billion Texas-based project, which will transport 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada, is the first pipeline with a route through Fulton County to be approved. Spectra’s NEXUS pipeline is also expected to be approved early this year.

“As explained herein, we find that the benefits that the Rover Pipeline Project, Panhandle Backhaul Project, and Trunkline Backhaul Project will provide to the market outweigh any adverse effects on existing shippers, other pipelines and their captive customers, and on landowners and surrounding communities,” the FERC decision stated.

However FERC denied the pipeline company a blanket certificate due to its demolition of an Ohio house eligible for listing with the National Register of Historic Places. The commission said because the company intentionally destroyed the Stoneman House in Dennison, Ohio, it can’t build pipeline facillities until that issue is resolved.

The Rover project will place is first phase on line during the second quarter of this year. The remainder will go online during the fourth quarter. Locally, it will include a hub in Defiance before moving through Michigan, then ending at the Union Gas Dawn Hub in Ontario.

ETP was one of several pipeline companies requesting that FERC make a decision on their pipeline project last week after Cheryl LaFleur was newly-appointed the commission’s chair by President Donald Trump. The companies feared the leadership change would cause delays in pipeline construction.

The ETP project was estimated to provide 5,500 to 6,500 temporary jobs in Ohio during construction. It also expects to pay about $124 million to individual landowners for use of their property and for permanent easements along the pipeline route, and pay another $147 million in local property taxes in the state.

The 710-mile pipeline will consist of pipeline ranging from 24 inches to 42 inches carrying natural gas that originates in the Marcellus and Utica shale areas. Four mainlaine compressor stations and six supply compressor stations will be included along the route.

Because a majority of the pipeline travels through agricultural areas, Land Stewards, a Marion, Ohio, consulting firm, will monitor Rover through Ohio farmland to ensure its care and restoration process.