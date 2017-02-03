Woman robbed in Delta

The Delta Police Department is asking for help in attempting to identify a robbery suspect. The offense occurred at the Community Markets on Main Street at approximately 4:13 p.m. today (Friday).

As described, a taller husky framed white male driving a dark colored possibly black 90s model, larger SUV pulled next to a female in the parking lot, exited his vehicle and stole her purse. The victim attempted to stop the male suspect and was injured in the process. A good Samaritan attempted to intervene and broke a window on the right rear side of the suspect vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle fled the area headed east out of town. If you or anyone you know can provide any information, the Delta Police Department asks that you contact them at 419-822-3232

