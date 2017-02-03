McCaslin to explain local ACA benefits

Les McCaslin, the CEO of the Four County ADAMhs Board, will explain the beneficial aspects of the Affordable Care Act at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 NAMI Four County meeting, which is open to the public. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66, south of Archbold (across from Four County Career Center).

Using local data, he will explain how specific components of the Affordable Care Act have made a positive difference for clients who are served by agencies that are part of the ADAMhs Board system of care. He will explain what was available prior to the Affordable Care Act, which is better known as Obamacare, and what might happen if those components that seem to be working locally were repealed and not replaced.

The goal of his presentation is to inform without inciting families whose loved ones are served by the behavioral healthcare system so they can be better advocates for their loved ones’ needs as healthcare is discussed and changed in the coming months.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest mental health advocacy group. It is comprised largely of family members and friends who have a loved one with a diagnosed or undiagnosed mental illness; however, persons with a mental illness are also welcome to join.

The group meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month to hear a 45 to 60 minute educational program on a mental health-related topic. NAMI also offers free public mental health education classes, trainings and support groups.

For more information on NAMI Four County, its meetings, classes, support groups, local service providers and more, please visit its website at www.namifourcounty.org.