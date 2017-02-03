Fayette woman dies in crash

A Fayette woman is dead following a single vehicle accident Friday in Gorham Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Patricia Stambaugh, 64, was westbound on U.S. 20 at an unknown time when it went off the north side of the road, struck an embankment, and went into a ditch.

Stambaugh was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Fulton County Health Center. Her vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by AA Trucking.

Troopers were assisted by the Morenci, Mich., Fayette Gorham and Archbold fire departments and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation continues.