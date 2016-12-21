A fond goodbye

Ken Baumgartner, left, accepts a clock from Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities President Tim Coll after serving on the board from 2003-16, the last several years as vice president. He started as a member filling a partial term, then served for an additional three four-year terms.
