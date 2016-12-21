Pinewood Derby clinic slated

The Andersons in Maumee will host the 10th annual Pinewood Derby Clinic, open to all Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts in the greater Toledo area on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at all stores.

Scouts may bring their car kit and design to The Andersons hardware department that day, and professional woodworkers will cut their cars out for them. The store will also provide a Scout-friendly sanding and finishing station, to give race cars that winning edge.

The clinic is approved by the local Boy Scouts of America Council. Area scout troops provide the Pinewood Derby kits to their scouts.

The event is sponsored in part by ShopFox/Porter Cable Tools.