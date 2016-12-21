County jobless rate stays at 4 percent

The unemployment rate in Fulton County stayed steady at 4 percent in November, according to data released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The rate was 4.3 percent last November.

The estimates show 900 unemployed among a workforce of 22,500.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2016 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.8 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9.0 percent in Monroe County. From October, unemployment rates decreased in 66 counties, increased in 15 counties, and did not change in 7 counties.

Nine counties had unemployment rates below 3.5 percent in November. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Holmes and Putnam, 3.1 percent; Delaware and Hancock, 3.2 percent; and Auglaize, Madison, Union, and Wyandot, 3.4 percent.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or above 7.0 percent in November. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Noble, 7.9 percent; Meigs, 7.2 percent; and Pike, 7.0 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November 2016, unchanged from October. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,100 over the month, from a revised 5,497,300 in October to 5,506,400 in November 2016.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 278,000, down 2,000 from 280,000 in October. The number of unemployed has increased by 9,000 in the past 12 months from 269,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio was 0.2 percentage points higher than the November 2015 rate of 4.7 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 4.6 percent, 0.3 percentage points lower than in October 2016, and 0.4 percentage points lower than November 2015.

