NSCC Foundation offers record number of scholarships

The Northwest State Community College Foundation awarded a record $400,000 in scholarships to 238 students from throughout northwest Ohio during a reception held April 6 in the college atrium.

This marks another record year in both the dollars given out and the number of students receiving financial help through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation.

“Northwest State students do an incredible job balancing school, family, and work,” according to Robbin Wilcox, NSCC director of development. “The generous support of our donors helps students financially, and instills confidence that they can meet their educational goals.”

One of those students, Teena Pinckney, shared her personal journey to higher education with the audience. Pinckney and her husband, Donald, are both full-time students at NSCC. She recalled some highs and lows of their personal and educational paths.

Her journey had her dropping out of college, working jobs to barely get by, and relocating to Georgia and back to northwest Ohio. Pinckney related her challenges to that of so many other college students, noting “We have all been in similar situations and we’ve all felt like we must be the only one struggling.” She encouraged all students to continue their education and achieve to strive to achieve their goals.

She concluded with a heartfelt thanks to the NSCC Foundation, noting her confidence that her education will change her life for the better.

“The NSCC Foundation makes a concerted effort each year to increase funding to support our students through both scholarships and efforts to provide state of the art training equipment,” Wilcox said. “The NSCC Foundation is not only giving more scholarships than ever before, they are also helping the College to develop and expand programs that will help students today and in the future.”

NSCC student Teena Pinckney gave an emotional speech about her education journey to a large audience at the 2017 Northwest State Community College Foundation Scholarship Awards Reception. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NCCC-scholarships.jpg NSCC student Teena Pinckney gave an emotional speech about her education journey to a large audience at the 2017 Northwest State Community College Foundation Scholarship Awards Reception.